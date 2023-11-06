TV & Film
Reuters
Mon Nov 6, 2023 02:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 03:08 PM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child together

Photo: Collected

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first child with musician Travis Barker, media outlets reported on Saturday.

Kardashian, 44, announced the pregnancy in June at a Blink 182 concert where Barker, 47, was performing, and the couple later revealed they were expecting a boy.

The birth was first reported by People magazine on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2022.

In September, "The Kardashians" star shared on social media that she was rushed to the hospital for an "urgent fetal surgery" to save the baby's life.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian and Barker, who found fame in the late 1990s as the drummer in rock band Blink 182, are parents of six other children they had with previous partners.

X