Korean star Byeon Woo-seok to lead ‘Solo Leveling’ live-action series

Netflix is set to develop a live-action adaptation of the globally acclaimed franchise "Solo Leveling". Moreover, rising South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok, known for standout performances in "20th Century Girl" and "Lovely Runner", has been cast in the lead role of Sung Jinwoo.

The upcoming series is inspired by the wildly successful webtoon, which has racked up an astonishing 14.3 billion views globally since its launch on KakaoPage. "Solo Leveling" remains the platform's top-ranking web novel and webtoon.

Originally penned as a web novel by Chugong in 2016, the story was later adapted into a webtoon in 2018, written by h-goon with illustrations by Dubu, CEO of Redice Studio, in collaboration with D&C Webtoon, and distributed via KakaoPage.

Most recently, the franchise achieved new heights with its anime adaptation, becoming the first Korean production to dominate the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where it earned top honours in nine categories, including Anime of the Year, Best Action, and Best Character.

The narrative centres on Sung Jinwoo, a low-ranked E-class Hunter in a world plagued by monstrous threats emerging from supernatural Gates. Following a life-threatening ordeal, he acquires a rare ability to level up, evolving from the weakest Hunter into a powerful force poised to defend humanity.

Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, the duo behind titles such as "Ashfall", "Like a Virgin", and "Castaway on the Moon", will share directorial duties. The series is being produced in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures.

Meanwhile, in the animated realm, Variety has reported that international music icon J Balvin is joining the cast of "Solo Leveling Season 2 — Arise From the Shadow", marking his debut in anime voice acting through a major role in the Crunchyroll and Aniplex production.