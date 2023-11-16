TV & Film
Kolkata International Film Festival to commence with Bollywood’s finest

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:14 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:27 PM
Photo: Collected

The Kolkata International Film Festival is set to kick off on December 5, extending until December 12, marking its 29th year. The grand inauguration will take place at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. This year, the festival boasts special appearances from Bollywood luminaries including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The chairmanship of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival has been entrusted to actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who expressed immense joy and a deep connection with the festival, highlighting its special place in his heart. Director Raj Chakrabarty will serve as the festival committee's president.

Previously, Prosenjit Chatterjee held the position of president of the Kolkata International Film Festival Committee until Raj Chakrabarty assumed the role in 2019.

Salman Khan's participation as a special guest at this year's festival has thus been officially confirmed in addition to Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Last year, the 28th edition of the festival was inaugurated at the Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. The inauguration was graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha attending as the special guest.

The Kolkata International Film Festival, an esteemed event in the city's cultural calendar, has been running since 1995.

Mamata urges Bollywood to invest in West Bengal film industry

This year, the festival will also feature contributions from Bangladesh's film industry, adding a diverse touch to the occasion. Previously, films like Muhammad Quayum's "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura", Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's "JK 1971" and Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's "Hawa" were included from Bangladesh in the festival's lineup. 

