Julia Stiles reiterates iconic poem from '10 Things I Hate About You' in NYC

Julia Stiles brought fans back to the late '90s, evoking nostalgia by reenacting a memorable scene from the cult classic film "10 Things I Hate About You" at the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival in New York City.

At the event, the 42-year-old actress took the stage and recited the touching love poem her character, Kat Stratford, penned for Patrick Verona, portrayed by the late Heath Ledger, in the 1999 teen movie adapted from Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew".

The Greene Space, the festival's venue, posted a video on Instagram capturing Julia Stiles' poignant performance.

Wearing a floral silk blazer and with her blonde hair elegantly tied back, Stiles emotionally delivered the poem, visibly moved by its final lines that encapsulate the bittersweet emotions of her lovelorn teenage character: "But mostly, I hate the way I don't hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all." The audience's cheers echoed the sentiment.

In a 2021 People in the '90s podcast episode, Stiles praised Heath Ledger's graciousness, noting his supportive demeanor. She shared how Ledger allowed her to take the spotlight, stating, "He wasn't trying to compete with me," and "He stood back and he was like, this is your scene." Ledger's humility and confidence empowered Stiles, enabling a compelling performance and acknowledging his standout moments, such as the memorable singing and dancing sequence on the school steps.

Stiles' contemplation of her interaction with Ledger underscores the infrequency of such generosity in an industry where the spotlight is typically fiercely contested. Her gratitude for Ledger's approach serves as evidence of his character and talent, even in the early stages of his career.

Today, Stiles reflects on "10 Things I Hate About You" with affection, treasuring the relationships formed and the enduring charm of the film.

During a 2019 interview with the Daily Beast, she conveyed appreciation for the enduring significance of the film, interpreting it as validation for her choices in roles and narratives that strike a chord with audiences. The movie represented a pivotal juncture in her career, featuring a bold, spirited, and unapologetic teenage female character that resonated not only with her but also with viewers.