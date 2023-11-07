Jessia Islam wins award at Asia Model Festival in Seoul

Jessia Islam made her much-awaited debut on the silver screen with Asif Akbar's "MR-9". She played agent Rupa and got to work in an international multi-starrer cast in her maiden film. Recently, the actress added another feat to her achievement by winning a coveted award in Seoul, Korea.

Miss World Bangladesh (2017) winner Jessia Islam won the Bangladesh Model Star Award at the prestigious Asia Model Festival.

This event is held every year in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, as part of the Asia Model Festival. Jessia won this honour by competing with contestants from seven countries at this year's event, which was held on November 5.

The actress announced the news on her Facebook page with a series of pictures.

"It's an honour and a pleasure to receive this award as a model star from the Asia Model Festival. Thank you, Azra Mahmood, and your agency, Azra Mahmood Talent Camp, for making this happen. I am wearing this beautiful gown by Kino," stated Jessia.

The Asia Model Festival has three main categories– Face of Asia, Asia Open Collection, and Asia Model Awards. The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea.