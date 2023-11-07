TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 11:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 11:12 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jessia Islam wins award at Asia Model Festival in Seoul

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 11:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 11:12 AM
Photo: Collected

Jessia Islam made her much-awaited debut on the silver screen with Asif Akbar's "MR-9". She played agent Rupa and got to work in an international multi-starrer cast in her maiden film. Recently, the actress added another feat to her achievement by winning a coveted award in Seoul, Korea. 

Miss World Bangladesh (2017) winner Jessia Islam won the Bangladesh Model Star Award at the prestigious Asia Model Festival. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This event is held every year in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, as part of the Asia Model Festival. Jessia won this honour by competing with contestants from seven countries at this year's event, which was held on November 5.

The actress announced the news on her Facebook page with a series of pictures. 

"It's an honour and a pleasure to receive this award as a model star from the Asia Model Festival. Thank you, Azra Mahmood, and your agency, Azra Mahmood Talent Camp, for making this happen. I am wearing this beautiful gown by Kino," stated Jessia. 

Jessia in action
Read more

Jessia in action

The Asia Model Festival has three main categories– Face of Asia, Asia Open Collection, and Asia Model Awards. The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea. 

Related topic:
Jessia IslamAsia Model Festival
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jessia Islam set to appear in Shakib Khan’s Pan-Indian film

3w ago

Rituparna and Jessia come together for ‘Sporsho’

Jessia Islam

Jessia Islam (Model)

Highlighting Bangladeshi excellence at Asia Model Festival: Azra Mahmood Talent Camp's mission

Highlighting Bangladeshi excellence at Asia Model Festival: Azra Mahmood Talent Camp's mission

19h ago
What do Rituparna and Nirab have to say about ‘Sporsho’?

What do Rituparna and Nirab have to say about ‘Sporsho’?

মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রণালয়ের লোগো। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|নির্বাচন

‘যুক্তরাষ্ট্র যে কোনো সহিংসতার ঘটনাকে অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বের সঙ্গে বিবেচনা করে’

গতকাল সোমবার রাতে এক নিয়মিত প্রেস ব্রিফিংয়ে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তরের মুখপাত্র বেদান্ত প্যাটেল একথা জানান। তিনি বলেন, ‘আমরা সবাইকে বাংলাদেশের জনগণের কল্যাণে একসঙ্গে কাজ করার অনুরোধ জানাচ্ছি।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

গ্রেপ্তার ও অগ্নিসংযোগে শেষ হলো বিএনপির দ্বিতীয় দফা অবরোধ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
X