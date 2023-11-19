Jaya Ahsan pens heartfelt note seeking help for Palestinians

Renowned actress Jaya Ahsan penned a heartfelt note today addressing the devastation caused by the Israel-Palestine conflict. She further conveyed a sense of guilt, acknowledging the contrast between her ability to lead a normal life and that of the displaced Palestinians, who must grapple with the uncertainty of survival.

Concluding her post, she poses the question of whether it is too much to seek assistance from powerful nations.

She wrote, "I see pictures of Palestine online, in newspapers, and on television screens. Innocent people are enduring bomb attacks, and even hospitals are not spared. A heartbreaking photograph depicted an entire family perishing, leaving only one survivor seated amidst the lifeless bodies."

"More than 11,000 people have died so far, and that number includes the deaths of over 4,000 children. These images shatter my heart. Despite trying to divert my mind and focus on work—promoting new releases, attending award functions, and preparing for the Goa Film Festival—I can't shake off the feeling of guilt. While our lives continue with everyday activities, their existence is marked by the constant threat of death," she expressed.

She further added, "This bloodshed needs to stop. Allow the children to play freely in sunlit fields surrounded by palm trees. Let these individuals reclaim their homes in their own country without being displaced."

She concluded by stating, "Can't the influential nations of the world come together to rescue them? Is it too big an expectation?"