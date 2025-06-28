TV & Film
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the spy game in ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the spy game in ‘The Family Man’ Season 3
Photo: Collected

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in "Paatal Lok", is set to play a significant character in the upcoming third season of "The Family Man", Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed espionage thriller. The platform released a first-look teaser yesterday, offering a glimpse of what's to come.

The series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an agent with the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch under the National Investigation Agency. In this new chapter, Srikant goes undercover as a family and relationship counsellor while taking on a fresh and dangerous mission to neutralise a threat to the nation's safety.

The third season also marks the return of Priyamani as Srikant's wife, Suchitra Tiwari. Nimrat Kaur has also joined the cast in a pivotal role. Prime Video unveiled the teaser with the caption, "The wait is over. New season. New mission." The teaser features a mix of past highlights and sneak peeks from the upcoming episodes.

Returning cast members expected to appear in major roles include Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. According to the official synopsis, this season will see Srikant racing against time as he battles a powerful new enemy in a high-stakes effort to defend the country and uphold its sovereignty.

The first season of "The Family Man" debuted on Prime Video on September 20, 2019, followed by the second on June 4, 2021. However, the release date for Season 3 has yet to be revealed by creators Raj & DK.

