'The Family Man 3' officially announced, new poster unveiled

Photo: Collected

Prime Video has officially confirmed that "The Family Man" is returning for a third season, unveiling the first-look poster and announcing the ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the upcoming instalment of the hit espionage thriller is expected to arrive soon, with a 2025 release window already announced earlier by the platform.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 24), featuring the tagline: "All eyes on our family men." The post also tagged key cast members including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and creators Raj & DK, who return to helm the series.

New additions to the cast include Tamil actor Sundeep Kishan, alongside Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha. Gul Panag, who appeared in the first season, will also reprise her role in the new season.

Notably, Jaideep Ahlawat—previously confirmed by Bajpayee in March as part of the cast—was not mentioned in the official announcement. At the time, Bajpayee had told OTTPlay that Ahlawat had been cast two years ago and would play a significant role in the upcoming season.

Following the update, fans took to social media to share their excitement, with many expressing eagerness to see the return of Srikant Tiwari and his team.

The Family Man 3Manoj BajpayeeTamil actor Sundeep KishanJaideep Ahlawat
