Jagannath University hosts its first film festival

Jagannath University has launched its first-ever film festival titled "Jagannath University Film Festival 2025". The three-day event, organised by the university's Film Society in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, opened on Monday (June 23) at the Chitrashala Auditorium of the Academy. The festival is being held under the theme "Where Stories Take Flight."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Assistant Professor Sharif Siraj of the Bangla Department and Samiun Haque Dola, part-time lecturer of the Film and Television Department. Directors of the selected films were also present.

Festival President Adnan Mahmud Saikat said in a statement, "With this initiative, we aim to create a new platform for rising filmmakers across the country. This festival is the realisation of a long-held dream."

According to Festival Director Ragib Shahriar Saikat, more than 70 films were submitted by students and young directors nationwide. Selected entries are being screened during the festival.

General Secretary of the Film Society Hasibuzzaman Rick, who coordinated the event, said, "We've worked relentlessly to make this happen. This will be a unique experience for film lovers."

On the opening day, screenings ran from 11am to 3pm. Later, a special session was held at Jagannath University's CSE Department video conference room.

The festival's jury includes noted film personalities Bidhan Riberu, Syed Ahmed Shawki, and Sadia Khaled Riti.

The event will continue until June 25. On Tuesday, more short films will be screened, followed by a masterclass at 3:30pm conducted by filmmaker Raka Noushin Nawar.