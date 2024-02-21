Jaaz multimedia announces ‘Jinn 2’

Last year on April 22, amidst the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, the film "Jinn" was released. Produced by Jaaz Multimedia, the supernatural thriller stars Abdun Noor Shajal and Puja Chery in lead roles. The film garnered significant attention for its eerie storyline.

Now, Jaaz Multimedia has announced the release of "Mona. Jinn 2", the sequel to the critically acclaimed "Jinn". The production company took to social media, specifically Facebook, to unveil a poster of the upcoming film. Titled "Mona. Jinn 2", the film is set to hit theatres this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. In their post, Jaz Multimedia expressed gratitude to the members of the censor board and announced the completion of the censoring process for the film.

The previous instalment was one of the biggest hits of last year's Eid season. While the storyline of "Jinn" was well-received, the visual effects fell short of expectations, especially considering the limitations of VFX technology in Bangladesh compared to Hollywood standards.

The plot of "Mona. Jinn 2" is inspired by a real life incident in Jamalpur that was published in a daily newspaper. It is asserted that the film's narrative itself is terrifying and does not rely on elaborate visual effects or music to evoke fear.

Notably, the character of Mona is portrayed by a 12-year-old girl in the film. However, Jaaz Multimedia has not yet revealed the director of the project.