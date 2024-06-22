Italian Film Festival honours Bangladeshi film ‘Mayna’

The Bangladeshi film "Mayna" ("I Want to Be a Mother"), produced by Alimullah Khokon and directed by Monjurul Islam Megh, has been awarded at the Gulf of Naples Independent Film Festival in Italy.

The 10th edition of the festival took place from June 11 to 14 on the beaches of Naples. Among the feature films in the competition, "Mayna" was the only Asian film, produced by Jaaz Multimedia, to secure a place.

Out of numerous submissions from around the world, the selection committee shortlisted films from the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, and Bangladesh. Ultimately, the judging panel awarded the Bangladeshi film with a "Special Mention Feature Film Award."

Other films that received awards in the feature film category include Italy's "Senza Eta", directed by Stefano Usardi, which won Best Film. The Special Jury Award went to "Triple A", directed by Morocco's Jihane El Bahhar. Canada's "Noei", directed by Luigi Capasso, won Best Cinematography, while Russia's "Commander" directed by Timur Khvan and Alexander Guraunov, won Best Screenplay and Sound Editing.

In addition to feature films, awards were also announced in various categories for short films, documentaries, and animation.

Expressing his feelings on receiving the award, "Mayna" director Monjurul Islam Megh said, "It's a great joy to see Bangladeshi cinema competing with films from different countries. Winning an award increases our responsibility. I hope my next film will be even better."

"Mayna" had previously won the Best Film Production Award at the 25th EMMA's BBC Festival of Multiculturalism in London. The film will also participate in the 21st Aporia International Village Film Festival in Korea this August, marking Bangladesh's debut in this festival, he informed.

Producer Alimullah Khokon announced that "Mayna" has already received its censor certificate and is set to be released in Bangladesh this September.

"Mayna" features stars like Raj Ripa, Kayes Arju, Aman Reza, Affan Mitul, Subrata, Momena Chowdhury, Nader Chowdhury, Suchona, Khalilur Rahman Kadree, Anowar, Simanto, Zara, Tahmina Mona, with special appearances by Shishir, Apon, and child artiste Jannatul Bhor.