I've been trying to join this franchise for years: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has confirmed to ComicBook.com that she will be the lead in the upcoming "Jurassic World 4" movie — being directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his work on "Rogue One" and "Godzilla", with a script written by David Koepp.

Koepp, who previously wrote for the dinosaur franchise in Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" (1993) and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997), is returning as the screenwriter.

"I am an enormous 'Jurassic Park' fan. It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am," expressed Johansson.

Johansson praised the script for the fourth "Jurassic World" movie as "incredible," noting that it will present an entirely new story, distinct from the original trilogy that featured Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The first three "Jurassic World" films each grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide.

In the new movie, Johansson will star alongside Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

"David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he's so passionate about it. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable," the Black Widow famed actress admitted.

According to a previous report by Variety, "Jurassic World 4" will be filmed in various locations in Thailand as well as studios in Malta and the UK.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing the new installment through Amblin Entertainment. "Jurassic Park" producer Frank Marshall is returning, alongside his regular producing partner, Patrick Crowley.