Scarlett Johansson crowned highest-grossing actor of all time

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has officially become the highest-grossing lead actor at the global box office, according to a report by The Wrap. Her cumulative earnings now stand at $14.8 billion worldwide, excluding inflation, following the success of her latest release "Jurassic World: Rebirth".

In the new instalment of the dinosaur franchise, Johansson takes on the lead role of Zora Bennett, a former military operative tasked with a high-risk mission on one of the last remaining dinosaur-inhabited islands.

She replaces Chris Pratt as the face of the series, with the storyline picking up after the events of the previous "Jurassic World" films.

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" has enjoyed a strong start at the global box office, earning $318 million within its first six days. The figure makes it the second-highest global opening of 2025 so far, trailing only the Chinese animated sequel "Ne Zha 2".

Data from box office tracking site The Numbers indicates that Johansson's updated lifetime gross includes leading and ensemble roles, with over $8.7 billion of that total stemming from her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Her contributions to films such as "Avengers: Endgame", "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Avengers", "Avengers: Age of Ultron", and "Captain America: Civil War" played a major role in securing the top spot.

Her filmography also includes her debut in "Iron Man 2" and voice acting in the animated "Sing" franchise, where she lent her voice to the character Ash, a punk-rock porcupine.

At 40, Johansson now leads the list ahead of previous record-holders Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr, both of whom also made their mark through the Marvel franchise. Tom Hanks and Chris Pratt round out the current top five.

Remarkably, Johansson has achieved this milestone with only 36 leading roles—significantly fewer than Jackson's 71 and Downey Jr's 45—highlighting her consistent bankability and wide appeal across genres.