International Mother Language Day specials on television today

As the world celebrates linguistic and cultural diversity on International Mother Language Day today (February 21) and the nation pays homage to Language Movement martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of Bangla as a language, The Daily Star brings its readers a compilation of some notable television shows that will be aired.

Channel i, will commence the mournful day with a special edition of the talk show "Tritiyo Matra", hosted by writer and film producer Faridur Reza Sagar at 1:00am. The network will also air a celebrity talk show titled "Ekjon E Sohel Rana" at 7:00am featuring celebrated actor Sohel Rana. Tauquir Ahmed's directorial "Fagun Haway", a film based on the events surrounding February 21, 1952, featuring actors Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Siam Ahmed, will be aired at 2:30pm. A telefiction titled "Angikar", written and directed by Preity Dutta, will be aired at 7:50pm.

Commemorating the day, Ekushey Padak winning journalist and agriculture development activist Shykh Seraj will bring a special edition of his crowd-favourite "Ekush Bochhore Hridoye Mati O Manush" at 9:40 pm. Another program titled "Prokitir Bhasha" will be broadcast at 10:30 pm on the channel, concluding their day-long observance program.

Popular cable network channel Bangla Vision will broadcast a special segment of its popular morning talk show, "Din Protidin", featuring renowned educationist AAMS Arefin Siddique at 8:30 am.

Another talk show titled "Bhalobasar Matribhasha", featuring renowned literary critic, writer and educator Syed Manzoorul Islam will be broadcast on the channel at 5:40 pm. The magazine-styled program convened by Sakila Matin Mrudula will also feature songs from singer Dinat Jahan Munni and poetry recitations from Baikuntha Abriti Academy.

Prominent television channel ATN Bangla has also arranged day-long programs to commemorate the day. Programs titled "Borno Suborno", "Ami Banglai Kotha Koi", "Aa Mori Bangla Bhasha", "Shekor", "Ekush 1952", and "Bhasha Amar" will be broadcast at 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, 6:20 pm, 7:50 pm, and 10:50 pm respectively. Along with them, telefictions "Ichheymoto", "Somoyer Golpo", and Shahidul Islam Khokon directorial film "Bangla", will be aired at 1:05 pm, 8:50 pm and 3:00 pm, respectively.

Boishakhi Television will commence its observance by airing four back-to-back patriotic musical shows, one featuring Dinat Jahan Munni at 8:20 am, the second one titled "Janmabhumi" at 7:45 am, convened by Mamun Abdullah. The third and last one will feature old songs from films based on the Language Movement Day titled "Music Album" and "Shudhu Cinemar Gaan and will be broadcast at 11 am and 1:00 pm, respectively.

A special television drama, "Bhasha O Bhalobasa", will be aired at 10 pm featuring Arifin Shuvoo and German actress Eva Mojiul.

The film "Jibon Seemante", featuring popular actors Shabnoor, Ferdous, Bapparaj, will be broadcast on Boishakhi Television at 10:00 pm. Another classic film, Zahir Raihan's "Alor Michlil", will be aired at 2:30 pm.

Television channel NTV will begin their observance with the film "Bikkhov" directed by Mohammad Hannan at 8:45 AM, following it up by a drama titled "Sworey Ou" at 1:00 pm.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, on February 21, Maasranga Television has arranged a special program. At 6:00 pm, a documentary titled "Smritir Minar" will be aired. A live streaming of "Ekusher Dweep Jwele" from Narail will be broadcast at 6:10 pm, where a hundred thousand candles will be lit as a tribute to the language martyrs.

At 10:30 pm, a special drama titled "Amar Bornomala" is scheduled to be broadcast. Written and directed by Simanto Sajal, the drama will feature Tarik Anam Khan, Mausumi Hamid, and many others.