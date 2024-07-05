Imran Khan, Genelia, and cast sing for 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’s' 16th anniversary

It has been 16 years since the release of "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", the 2008 cult romantic comedy that served as the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala and the acting debut of Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's nephew. To commemorate the occasion, the cast reunited in a video to sing the song "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na" from Manmohan Desai's 1973 romantic film "Aa Gale Lag Jaa", which is referenced multiple times in their movie.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions' official social media accounts posted a special video with the caption, "16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (red heart emoji)." The video features the main cast of the film performing the song "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa". Each cast member appears to have sung their part separately in different locations, which were then edited together to create a seamless rendition.

Imran, who played leading man Jai, starts off the video, lounging on a beach in a white t-shirt with a red-and-blue shirt over it. Next appears Aditi, portrayed by actress Genelia D'Souza, dressed in an olive green jacket over a black top, silver hoops, and her hair tied back. Then Meghna, played by Manjari Fadnis, appears, sitting in her room wearing a yellow dress. While these three actors have been regularly seen since the film's release, the real surprise is the appearance of the other three members of the group.

Jiggy, portrayed by Nirav Mehta, is seen singing with a fresh look, dressed in an olive green shirt, a white hat, and long hair, with palm trees behind him. Bombs, played by Alishka Varde, appears quite different in a grey sleeveless top with matching earrings and nose pins. The most surprising appearance is Rotlu's, played by Karan Makhija, who shows up in a maroon t-shirt. Sugandha Mishra also makes an appearance, dressed in a blue top.

After the group finishes singing the song, Murli Sharma's character, a CSF officer, appears and jokingly threatens, "Next time you sing this song, I'll shoot you." This iconic dialogue was delivered to Imran's character, Jai, during the film's conclusion at the airport, where he serenades Genelia's character, Aditi, with the same song as a proposal.