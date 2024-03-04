Ilias Kanchan bids farewell to Film Artistes' Association amidst frustration and sorrow

The tenure of the current committee of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association is nearing its end. Accordingly, the new date for the 2024-26 committee election has been finalised. It is scheduled to take place on April 19 at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC). In anticipation of this, both current and former leaders of the association are busy forming panels.

However, Ilias Kanchan, the president of the Film Artists' Association is bidding farewell with a heavy heart. Ilias Kanchan was elected president of the Film Artists' Association in 2022. Since then, the committee has faced criticism from within.

Due to internal conflicts, the elected members of the committee have not been able to unite for any meeting. Ilias Kanchan expressed his disappointment, stating, "Since the election, there have been many issues regarding one position of the committee." He added, "The interests of the Artists' Association and the artists themselves are separate matters. Not everyone wants to understand this. I bid farewell to the association with this sorrow. If you disrespect me today, that disrespect is not just mine but of the entire artistic community and the film industry."

Ilias Kanchan clarified that he will not participate in the upcoming April election. He said, "Even if I don't run for election, I will always stand by the association and the artists. This Artists' Association is our association. Everything I have achieved, I have achieved as an artist from this industry. In joy and sorrow, when needed, you will find me."

Calling for the selection of qualified individuals, Ilias Kanchan said, "Do not be swayed by anyone's words or money. Do not destroy everything for the next two years for the sake of greed. Question your conscience, whether the person you vote for will work for you and the industry. Those who will fully protect the interests of the Artists' Association and the artists should be considered."