If someone disrespects my husband, I avoid them: Bubly

This Eid-ul-Azha, the Shobnom Yesmin Bubly starrer movie "Revenge" was released in theatres. While its director Md Iqbal was seen promoting his movies, the headlining actors were visibly absent from promoting the film.

Md Iqbal complained that Bubly didn't promote the movie as Shakib Khan's film "Toofan'' was also simultaneously running in theatres.

However, Bubly mentioned that she promoted "Revenge" by discussing it during several interviews with television and online platforms. During a local media interview, the actress emphasised her strong dedication to the film, even attending its press conference held at BFDC.

"I have been discussing the film on various TV channels. Despite this, I don't understand why he brought up the 'Toofan' topic here," Bubly stated.

"Shakib Khan is my family, co-artiste, husband, and, above all, the father of my child. If anyone makes any disrespectful comments about him, I will definitely distance myself from that person," the actress said.

Ever since the actress noticed Md Iqbal making offensive comments about Shakib Khan, she began to distance herself from the director.

"Once I started avoiding him, Iqbal bhai began saying negative things about me to the media as well. Despite these challenges, I continued shooting for his films 'Revenge' and 'Betray'. As a professional artiste, I dedicated myself fully to these films," revealed the actress.

Meanwhile, Bubly also addressed being removed from the film "Betray" by mentioning that she voluntarily withdrew from the movie.

Bubly further disclosed that Md Iqbal consistently makes inappropriate comments on various matters without considering their consequences on his films' audience.

She revealed that she shot for the film "Revenge" four years ago. Around the same time, she also signed up for "Betray". However, back then, the situation was different. Bubly was genuinely shocked when she heard the director making derogatory comments about her and her other films.

"For the movie 'Revenge', I only shot my part. The overall direction, story progression, editing, and the performances of other artistes are not my responsibility; these are the director's duties. However, he placed all the blame on the lead actors of his films. It's absurd!"

"I feared he might repeat the same behaviour during the promotions of 'Betray' as well, so I made the decision to withdraw from that project," stated the actress.

Regarding "Maya: The Love Story 2", the actress revealed that she didn't even sign for the film, so the question of being scraped doesn't apply.