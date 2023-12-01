TV & Film
I was touched to see the fan in a wheelchair: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Mehazabien Chowdhury,
Photos: Collected

Mehazabien Chowdhury holds a prominent position amongst the new generation of actresses, excelling in both television and OTT platforms.

This year alone, she has received recognition with four awards for her acting. She has numerous fans who surround her wherever she goes, capturing moments with photographs. She recently shared some experiences with fans in an interview with The Daily Star.

"Firstly, I want to say that I respect the love I always get from my supporters. Being loved by the fans as an artiste is a significant achievement. Over time, I have been receiving love and respect from them, and it feels incredibly gratifying. I act for them with great joy and appreciation.

Again, showing excessive love is something that I do not support. Once, on my birthday, some of my fans came near my house and started celebrating by cracking fireworks."

Somehow, their enthusiasm for fireworks didn't turn out well, and it ended up causing trouble. In the end, the police had to intervene to resolve the situation. Fans love a celebrity, but it mustn't escalate into obsession.

Every year, my fans come together for an event they organise themselves. I attended one of these gatherings, where I spoke with everyone. Suddenly, I noticed a fan in a wheelchair, accompanied by his parents. When I talked to him, I learned that he had traveled a long distance in the wheelchair just to see me. It became a very emotional moment for me. I will never forget about him."

I gave him time. That day, the fan cried upon meeting me. His profound love truly touched my heart. Seeing the person in a wheelchair, making the effort to come from a far distance, is something that often makes me think.

Once, my fans came together on my birthday and provided food to the needy and the underprivileged. They contributed all the funds. I was amazed!

I will always be indebted to their love.

I sit with my fans once a year. I love making this effort. They do so much for me and love me so much, and for that, I also show them respect. We share and listen to each other, and beautifully spend the day together.

Last year, there was extensive flooding in Sylhet. My fans provided relief with their funds, despite not being very affluent, and they are mostly students, and I believe they genuinely did it out of love. Their love repeatedly touches my heart."

