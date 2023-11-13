I am also a victim of politics within showbiz: Purnima

Purnima has delivered numerous hit movies in Dhallywood, then again, her presence on the silver screen is not as frequent. Although she is done filming for three movies, the majority of them are queued up, eagerly anticipating their release in theaters.

Amidst it all, she has also featured in a couple of OTT projects. Recently, the actress engaged with the media during the inauguration of a commercial establishment in the capital, where she shared her experience as a victim of politics within the showbiz industry.

Purnima shared, "Nowadays, film production has significantly slowed down. Numerous artistes are sitting at home, unable to get work due to political influences. I, too, have become a casualty of this politics, finding myself excluded from several films without any justification other than political reasons. Additionally, BFDC is shrinking as shooting activities decrease.

According to the "Moner Majhe Tumi" actress, she isn't getting the perfect role or script offers that would compel her to sign up for a film. This is a big reason why she has cut down on silver screen projects.

Regarding OTT, Purnima revealed that she had been presented with some stories, but they included intimate scenes.

"I am not comfortable with such scenes, leading me to decline the offers. They might consider other actresses for those roles later. I believe it's more of a personal concern for me rather than any other issues on losing projects on the streaming platforms," said the actress.

Currently, quite a few of Purnima's films are awaiting release. So far, the actor has concluded the shoot of three films, namely, "Gangchil", "Jam" and "Ahare Jibon".