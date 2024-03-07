‘Hollywood is harsh on women’: Léa Seydoux

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, French actress Léa Seydoux, known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as the "James Bond" franchise and "Dune", shared her perspective on the challenges female actors face in the American film industry compared to Europe.

Seydoux expressed her belief that Hollywood is harsh on women, particularly when it comes to aging. She emphasised the pressure on women to maintain their desirability and the fear of losing contracts as they age in the industry.

"The industry in America, I find it harsh on women. It's hard for women to age. I don't want to be afraid of not being desirable or to lose my contract. In America it's economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money you lose your freedom. I don't feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe", Seydoux said.

The actress highlighted the contrast between the American and European film industries, stating that being a woman on screen is easier in Europe due to the greater freedom and less pressure to conform.

"I have more freedom because I'm a European actress, which suits me. I'm not trying to be popular, I'm just trying to enjoy myself. In America, you have to conform. I don't want to adapt myself to the system, I want the system to adapt to me!" Seydoux continued.

Seydoux added that "it's tough for someone who's not totally American to lead a Hollywood film" and she "takes what I get" in terms of roles in major studio tentpoles. The actor told IndieWire in 2022 that one reason she enjoyed coming to Hollywood to make movies is because "I feel that in America people have more imagination."

"I have been offered films very, very far from what I've done and I'm like, 'Oh. Interesting.' I love to feel that I can adapt myself. For me, that's very exotic," she added at the time. "I make the films that I would want to watch. It's the only way I choose," she affirmed.

Seydoux's comments echo sentiments expressed by other actors, including Phoebe Dynevor, who recently highlighted the challenges faced by actresses her age in finding substantial roles in the industry.

Currently starring in "Dune: Part Two", Seydoux's perspective sheds light on ongoing discussions about gender equality and representation in Hollywood.