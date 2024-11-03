Here’s to the evergreen Moushumi

Moushumi's journey into the world of cinema began with a spellbinding debut in "Keyamot Theke Keyamot". Like a star illuminating the silver screen, she instantly captivated audiences with her grace and charm. "Keyamot Theke Keyamot" then went on to become more than just a movie—it is still considered a cultural phenomenon that resonated deeply with fans, especially turning Moushumi into an icon overnight.

There was no looking back for the actress since — her path conjured up success one after another, as she delivered a series of beloved critically acclaimed films. Rising to unparalleled heights of fame, Moushumi carved out a legacy in the industry, later stepping into the roles of producer and director with equal refinement and dedication.

The day marks the gorgeous actress Arifa Parvin Zaman Moushumi's birthday, and this is a highlight of the more precious moments from her career.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Moushumi's artistic journey is adorned with success not only in films but also in television dramas. Her charm extended to the world of modeling as well, where she gained a devoted following. In the early days of her career, she formed an unforgettable on-screen duo with Salman Shah, impressing audiences with their chemistry.

As her career blossomed, she paired up with numerous other stars, including the talented actor, Omar Sani. Their on-screen partnership soon grew into a beautiful romance, leading to a lifelong bond both on and off-screen. Moreover, Moushumi and Omar Sani are blessed with two wonderful children—a son and a daughter—who add joy to their lives and complete their story of love and success.

Some of Moushumi's blockbuster films include "Dola," "Den Mohor," "Ontore Ontore", "Devdas", "Matritwa", "Desh Premik", "Ammajan", and "Shukher Ghore Dukher Agun", among others. She also directed two films, "Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti" and "Meher Nigar", both of which were appreciated by everyone.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Moushumi won the National Film Award for her performances in "Devdas", "Taarkata", and "Meghla Akash". Currently, she is not in the country to celebrate her birthday, as she has been residing in the United States for some time.

On her birthday, her husband Omar Sani expressed his gratitude, saying, "To her fans and audience, I request your prayers for us. We are doing very well and are grateful to the Almighty."

"A birthday is always a cherished occasion, filled with warmth and blessings. On this special day, heartfelt wishes are pouring in from so many for Moushumi, and it fills us with joy. Moushumi, our family, and I are surrounded by love and gratitude, and we humbly ask for everyone's prayers to keep us blessed and united," Omar Sani lovingly conveyed.