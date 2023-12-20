Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years together

The esteemed director of "Barbie", Greta Gerwig, 40, and her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, renowned director of "Marriage Story", have officially tied the knot, marking a joyous milestone in their enduring relationship, as confirmed by a spokesperson of Greta.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE

The couple's wedding occurred at New York City Hall, a source revealed to People Magazine. Their love story began on the set of the 2010 film "Greenberg", blossoming into a romantic journey that led to their relationship officially commencing in 2011.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo: NEILSON BARNARD/GETTY

This happy news arrives following a flourishing year for the duo as Gerwig and Baumbach collaborated on the screenplay for the blockbuster hit movie "Barbie".

Moreover, the pair discreetly welcomed their second son, a detail unveiled during an interview with Elle UK in July. Describing the joys and challenges of parenthood, Gerwig shared her experiences of sleepless nights and the profound bliss of observing their newborn. Their older son, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, was born in March 2019.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig in 2010. Photo:MICHAEL CAULFIELD/WIREIMAGE

In a previous interview with Vogue, Baumbach expressed admiration for their collaborative work, emphasising the joy derived from watching Gerwig craft her projects. Their mutual professional respect and shared creative endeavours have been evident, with both filmmakers earning Oscar nominations in 2020 for their remarkable contributions to the industry.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Baumbach credited Gerwig for elevating his writing, describing her impact on his creative process and how it drove him to achieve excellence.

"When we write together, I'm always trying to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed," he said.

He also disclosed his initial reservations about working on "Barbie", later acknowledging Gerwig's vision and praising it as a significant accomplishment in their partnership.

Their creative synergy and deep mutual admiration continue to fuel their collaborative journey, cementing Gerwig and Baumbach's relationship as a testament to love, creative camaraderie, and shared artistic triumphs.