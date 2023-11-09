Greta Gerwig’s next venture: The Chronicles of Narnia

Netflix has announced that Greta Gerwig is set to kick off production on her adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia in 2024. The acclaimed filmmaker and actor signed a deal with the streaming giant to both write and direct two movies based on C S Lewis' beloved fantasy series.

In a recent update, Netflix's movie chief, Scott Stuber, shared the exciting news with fans during an interview with Collider. Stuber expressed the streaming platform's aspiration to bring Greta Gerwig's vision of The Chronicles of Narnia to life, with production slated to commence next year.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the project, details about how Gerwig plans to translate Lewis' iconic books onto the screen remain scarce. Greta herself had previously shared her apprehension about the undertaking, acknowledging the enormity of the task during an interview with Total Film in July.

"I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know," Gerwig had revealed about her approach to the Chronicles of Narnia adaptation.

The Chronicles of Narnia, a series of seven portal fantasy novels, has seen previous cinematic adaptations, with the first film, "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", released by Disney in 2005, grossing nearly USD 750 million worldwide. Netflix acquired the rights to the entire franchise in 2018, marking the first time a single company obtained control over all seven books.

The Narnia projects on Netflix will be helmed by executive producers Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham, and Vincent Sieber. The series, set in the magical realm of Narnia, follows the adventures of four children who play pivotal roles in the fantastical world filled with magic, mythical creatures, and talking animals.

Greta Gerwig with the cast of 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig, known for her work on films like "Lady Bird" and "Little Women", is set to make her mark on the fantasy genre with the highly-anticipated adaptation. Her recent fantasy comedy, "Barbie", achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first film directed by a solo female director to surpass USD 1 billion in worldwide box office revenue.