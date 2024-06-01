Gigi and Bella Hadid donate $1m to support Palestinian families

Gigi and Bella Hadid have repeatedly been vocal about their stance on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The supermodel siblings, born to a Palestinian father, have often spoken of their pride in their heritage and have actively supported the country on their social media.

Now according to The Hollywood Reporter, the supermodel sisters are collectively donating USD 1 million, which has been designated for equal distribution among four organisations focused on children and families: HEAL Palestine, the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

As a whole, the organisations support humanitarian aid such as food and medical programmes, assist displaced families, and provide psychological services amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Photo: Collected

News of the donation comes just days after Bella Hadid made a statement during her recent trip to Cannes, where she wore a keffiyeh dress and explained its significance in an Instagram post. Both sisters have shared their sentiments about the conflict and its impact on Palestinians via their social media channels.

Photo: Collected

"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation," Gigi Hadid posted. "It's a responsibility I hold daily."

Last year, the Hadid sisters also faced death threats for supporting Palestine. According to reports by The Express Tribune, the sisters had to change their phone numbers.