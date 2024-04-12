First animated film in upcoming ‘Avatar’ trilogy announced

Paramount recently revealed at CinemaCon that Eric Nam will lend his voice to adult Aang in the first of the animated "Avatar" film trilogy, tentatively titled "Aang: The Last Airbender". Additionally, Dave Bautista is set to portray the villainous role in the film, joining cast members Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza.

Plot specifics are still shrouded in mystery for the film. However, it has been disclosed that Lauren Montgomery, known for her work as a storyboard artiste on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its sequel series "The Legend of Korra", will helm the animated feature. Fans can anticipate its theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

In 2021, Nickelodeon unveiled plans for Avatar Studios, marking the beginning of the animated film series. Original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were appointed co-chief creative officers to spearhead the expansion of the Avatar universe.

The studio's announcement included confirmation of two additional films in the pipeline. DiMartino and Konietzko are set to serve as executive producers for the trilogy, which will unfold as independent narratives rather than a single continuous storyline.

The original animated series, aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, revolves around a young monk named Aang who endeavours to master the four elements - water, earth, fire, and air - to restore harmony to the world.

Netflix recently premiered a live-action TV adaptation created by Albert Kim, featuring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Daniel Dae Kim, and many others. While Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were initially involved, they later withdrew due to creative disparities. Despite this, the series was granted a renewal for two additional seasons.