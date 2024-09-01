Film on Syed Waliullah’s 'Chander Amabasya' to release this year

The much-anticipated film adaptation of literary luminary Syed Waliullah's acclaimed novel "Chander Amabasya" is set to release this year, despite delays.

Directed by Zahidur Rahim Anjan, the film received government funding in the 2020-21 fiscal year. This "Meghmallar" and "Shondhya" famed filmmaker Anjan, who also handled the screenplay and story adaptation of the film, faced numerous hurdles in bringing the film to the screen.

Filming began in January 2022, with a three-week shoot across various locations in Munshiganj and Manikganj. Post-production, including dubbing and editing, wrapped up the same year. However, the release was repeatedly delayed.

At the time, Anjan mentioned, "We've completed the film. Since it's a government-funded project, some processes are ongoing. If everything goes smoothly, we plan to release it by December." But the film missed the December release, and it wasn't even submitted for censorship approval.

The director then shared that the film was submitted to the censor board several weeks ago. Anjan expressed hope, stating, "Once the film receives approval, it will be released promptly." However, another setback has now appeared in the way.

Following the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the subsequent fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the interim administration led by Dr Muhammad Yunus dissolved the censor board, advocating for a new censorship certification board. This move has regrettably stalled the release of around 20 films, including "Chander Amabasya".

As a result, Anjan cannot confirm when the film will be approved and released. However, he remains optimistic that the film will clear censorship and hit theatres by the end of the year.

Anjan added, "'Chander Amabasya' is fully ready. Once the censorship issue is resolved, it will be released in theatres. The OTT platform Chorki, to whom I've sold the rights, will stream the film after its theatrical run."

The film stars Asaduzzaman Noor as Dada Saheb Afzal Chowdhury, Tanay Biswas as Aref Ali, Iresh Zaker as Kader Miah, Shahana Sumi as Anowara, and Dipannita Martin as a young woman. Mosharraf Hossain plays the headmaster.

Previously, Anjan directed "Meghmallar", a film that received critical acclaim and won five National Film Awards in 2014, including Best Director. Based on Akhtaruzzaman Elias' "Raincoat", "Meghmallar" highlighted Anjan's passion for literature-based cinema. This enthusiasm is evident in his second film, which is also based on a literary work by acclaimed Bangladeshi novelist and playwright Syed Waliullah.

Anjan explained, "I've wanted to work on Waliullah's novel for a long time. 'Chander Amabasya' is not just a significant piece of Bengali literature, but aligns with my vision of cinema. It's more than just a story—it's something different."

Iresh Zaker, who plays Kader Miah, shared his experience, saying, "The novel is extraordinary. Working on its adaptation was a unique experience. Unlike most films, which are driven by dialogue, 'Chander Amabasya' places significant emphasis on the environment. In fact, the moon itself is a critical character. We focused on the setting in our performances, which brought a unique element to the film."