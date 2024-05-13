Film Directors Association Awards celebrates excellence in Bangladeshi cinema

The Bangladesh Film Directors Association (BFDA), the nation's premier trade organisation for film directors, has recently hosted its annual awards ceremony to honour outstanding achievements in the local film industry.

The event, titled "BFDA Awards 2022-23", took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, where awards were presented across 22 categories, recognising outstanding films from both 2022 and 2023.

In its inaugural edition, "Poran" and "Priyotoma" emerged as the frontrunners, securing the most awards. "Poran" swept the awards in 2022, winning seven accolades, while "Priyotoma" dominated the following year with nine wins across various categories. Additionally, five awards were dedicated to web films.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of Lifetime Achievement awards to industry veterans Masud Parvez Sohel Rana, Mohiuddin Ahmad Alamgir, AJ Mintu, and Kazi Hayat. The event was further enriched by captivating performances from Mahiya Mahi, Ziaul Roshan, Ador Azad, Anchal, Prarthana Fardin Dighi, as well as singers Balam and Konal.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat was present at the ceremony as the chief guest, while Bangladesh Film Directors' Association President Kazi Hayat presided over the event. Humayun Kabir Khandaker, senior secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, amongst others, was also present as the special guest of the event.

Here is the full list of winners:

2022:

Film - "Poran"

Director - Raihan Rafi (Poran)

Actor - Shariful Razz (Poran)

Actress - Bidya Sinha Mim (Poran)

Choreographer - Mahmud Didar (Beauty Circus)

Male Singer - Ayon Chakladar ('Cholo Niralay', Poran)

Female Singer - Dilshad Nahar Kona (Tar Hawate, Operation Sundarban)

Music Director - Emon Saha

Lyricist - Joni Haque

2023:

Film - "Priyotoma"

Director - Himel Ashraf (Priyotoma)

Actor - Shakib Khan (Priyotoma)

Actress - Shobnom Bubly (Prohelika)

Choreographer - Hridoy Hossain (1971 Sei Sob Din)

Male Singer - Balam (Priyotoma)

Female Singer - Konal (Priyotoma)

Music Director - Prince Mahmud

Lyricist - Someshwar Oli

2022 Web Film:

Film - "Tan"

Director - Raihan Rafi (Tan)

Actor - Siam Ahmed (Tan)

Actress - Mehazabien Chowdhury (Redrum)

2023 Web Film:

Film - "Baba Someone's Following Me"

Director - Shihab Shaheen ("Baba Someone's Following Me")

Actor - Zovan (Pori)

Actress - Tasnia Farin ("Baba Someone's Following Me")