Farzana Chobi begins new role as radio news presenter

Farzana Chobi, a renowned actress with a long-standing association with Bangladesh Betar, has now officially embarked on a new journey as a news presenter. While she has been a familiar voice in radio dramas and occasionally worked as an announcer since last year, she made her debut as a newsreader last Saturday (October 19).

On the personal front, Chobi's family is celebrating some joyous moments as well. Her husband, Tanmoy Sarkar, was recently promoted to associate professor at Dhaka Commerce College.

Speaking about her new role, Chobi shared, "As an actress, I have been involved with Bangladesh Betar for many years. I've acted in radio dramas, recited poems, and even worked as a presenter from time to time. Now, I've taken on the role of a newsreader, which I'm thoroughly enjoying. Voice performance has always been something I relish, and I've been mindful of my pronunciation since childhood. It's rewarding to see that skill being put to good use on the radio."

She also highlighted the importance of standard Bangla in her current role, saying, "In our films and dramas today, we often see a decline in the use of proper Bangla. But radio emphasises maintaining the purity of the language, and I believe my work here will help enhance my abilities. It's an exciting opportunity."

Chobi also expressed her gratitude towards her family for their unwavering support in her showbiz career. "I consider myself an average artiste, but my family has always valued and respected my efforts. This love and support have constantly motivated me to strive for excellence. Without their backing, my journey would not have been so smooth. My parents used to be my pillars of support, and now my husband has taken on that role."

Farzana Chobi was officially enlisted as a news presenter at Bangladesh Betar in July, but due to being abroad at the time, she couldn't begin her work until now. Last Saturday marked the start of her new venture.