Emmy Awards 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters gather to demand justice

Amid the dazzling display of glitz and glamour at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, a different kind of spectacle unfolded in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where passionate pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets, their voices rising before the grand ceremony commenced.

Scores of impassioned protesters marched down Figueroa Street, the very path leading to the red carpet of the major event at the Peacock Theatre, the site of the Emmy Awards.

Chanting slogans and demanding #FreePalestine, #FreeSudan, and #FreeCongo, the protesters, wearing keffiyehs and holding signs, marched through the streets. According to Variety, their signs displayed messages such as "No justifying the murder of children."

Around 35 protesters assembled, obstructing both traffic and the street, according to Deadline.

Actor Dallas Goldtooth made a bold statement during the evening, wearing a red "Artists4Ceasefire" pin in support of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

This wasn't the first instance of protesters seizing the opportunity to draw attention to their cause during a major event, ensuring their voices were heard.

Just a few weeks ago, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, whose chants echoed through the event.

On the festival's opening day, about five protesters entered Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, interrupting the screening of David Gordon Green's film.