Ekta Kapoor faces legal action over controversial scenes in ‘Gandii Baat’

A case has been filed against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, over allegations of inappropriate scenes involving minors in an episode of the web-series "Gandii Baat" on ALT Balaji.

According to a report from news agency ANI, the case concerns season 6 of "Gandii Baat" and has been filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Mumbai Police confirmed that the case has been registered at MHB Police Station against Balaji Telefilms Limited, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the IT Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

What is Ekta Kapoor accused of?

The complaint alleges that "Gandii Baat", which streamed on ALT Balaji between February and April 2021, contained explicit scenes involving underage girls. The contentious episode is no longer available on the platform. A statement from Ekta Kapoor addressing the controversy is still awaited.

"Gandii Baat" has released six seasons so far. The IMDb description reads: "Scintillating stories of murder mysteries, all under the genre of erotic thriller. With characters bordering on psychopathic tendencies, this season explores a range of emotions driving crimes of passion."

Directed by Sachin Mohite for ALTBalaji, the series was previously available on platforms like ZEE5 and MX Player. However, due to its adult content, it was removed following the government's new regulations for OTT platforms, as reported by Money Control.

In September, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the mere possession of child pornography constitutes an offence under POCSO and IT laws, even if the material is not shared further.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's latest film "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" (LSD 2), directed by Dibakar Banerjee, hit theatres on April 19. The film's bold poster critiques society's obsession with technology, juxtaposing intimate human connection with digital detachment.