Duronto TV unveils exciting lineup for season 26

Duronto TV, the much-loved and only channel for kids' entertainment in Bangladesh is set to kick off its much-anticipated season 26 lineup starting January 28.

Packed with new additions and returning favourites, the upcoming season promises a diverse range of entertainment for viewers.

The channel is introducing five new cartoon series dubbed in Bangla, adding to its already impressive lineup. Notably, "Sisimpur" season 16 is making a return, bringing joy to its dedicated fan base.

"Mia and Me" takes the spotlight, with episodes airing every Sunday to Thursday at 9:00am, 12:00pm, and 5:00pm starting from January 28.

Another exciting addition is "100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone", scheduled for broadcast from Sunday to Thursday at 11:00am and 1:30pm.

From February 2, viewers can enjoy the antics of "Vic the Viking", airing every Friday and Saturday at 1:30pm and 9:00pm.

"Kate and Mim Mim" is returning with a new season after the first one. It is scheduled for broadcasting every Friday and Saturday at 8:00am and 12:00pm.

Additionally, "Tree Fu Tom" (season 2) is set to captivate audiences every Friday and Saturday at 8:30am and 12:30pm, starting February 2.

"Shobjanta", a quiz show hosted by Sazu Khadem and produced by Partho Protim Halder, will entertain audiences from Sunday to Thursday at 2:00pm and 8:30pm.

On February 27, the television series "Tumul" is set to premiere. During the month of Ramadan, viewers can look forward to the quiz show "Janar Achhe Onek Kichhu", the cooking show "Banai Mojar Iftar Ma Baba r Ami (season 3)", and "Ganey Prane Prarthona".

"Abanti Kando", a 30-episode series directed by Maruf Mithu will air daily at 1:00pm and 8:30pm starting January 28.

"Mojar Kando Taekwondo", a popular show on Duronto TV, teaching martial arts techniques to children, produced by Monirul Hossain Shipon, will air from Sunday to Thursday at 11:30am and 7:00pm.

Directed by Farida Lima, the 65-episode drama, "Radhi Bari Khaidai" features Saberi Alam, Lara Lotus, Afrida Jannat, and Profullo Angshuman. The show will focus on creating awareness of food nutrition among children and parents through an interesting narrative. It will grace screens every Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm starting February 2.

Get ready for a season filled with laughter, adventure, and captivating stories on Duronto TV from tomorrow!