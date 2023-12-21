‘Dunki’ gets censor clearance; movie to screen in multiplexes tomorrow

Finally, after much anticipation, "Dunki" is set to release on Friday across Bangladesh. The film underwent screening by the censor board in the afternoon today and received censor clearance. Shah Rukh Khan's fans can now enjoy the movie at various multiplexes starting tomorrow.

Anonno Mamun, representing Action Cut Entertainment, the Bangladeshi distributor of "Dunki", shared with The Daily Star that the movie was cleared of censorship due to its social storyline, and the uncut version has received clearance today.

"The film is scheduled to be screened in 46 theaters across the country from tomorrow," he affirmed.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Jawan" was released on the same day as its global release. "Dunki" on the other hand will be released just a day after its global release date.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside talented co-stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.