Dipankar Dipon announces 'Chhatri Sangha' in Cumilla

In Bangladesh, the capital Dhaka typically is the first and almost always the only scene that dominates when it comes to the entertainment industry. Events associated with film announcements to promotional activities are usually also held in Dhaka. However, director Dipankar Dipon took a notable turn and formally announced his new movie, "Chhatri Sangha", while in Cumilla.

The director's move in announcing this upcoming film represents a significant milestone for Cumilla as the official poster unveiling ceremony occurred at the Kazi Nazrul Institute in the city on Friday (February 23). "Chhatri Sangha," is being backed by the newly established Rajat Films.

The announced poster features the silhouettes of three women, each holding a pistol. The accompanying text reads, "The only armed women revolutionary group in the subcontinent, Cumilla's 'Chhatri Sangha'."

It's imperative to mention that during the anti-British movement, three students from Cumilla – Shanti, Shuniti, and Profulla – played crucial roles. Their campaign was so potent that even Subhas Chandra Bose came to meet them in Cumilla. Now, Dipon aims to bring this historic narrative to the screen.

Expressing his thoughts, Dipon stated, "I was amazed to learn about this story! A few students came together to form a full-fledged revolutionary group and carried out an operation that frightened the oppressive British. Such armed women revolutionary groups are nowhere to be found in the Indian subcontinent. Yet, such a significant event has been lost in history. After extensive research, I found an extraordinary cinematic plot full of suspense and excitement. I feel very pleased to announce this story from Cumilla; perhaps, some of the debts of this land will be repaid."

The chief guest at the event was Cumilla's Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman. He praised the effort to bring forward this crucial yet unexplored chapter of history.

Sounav Basu has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. As for the cast, it's currently kept under wraps, with the concerned parties preferring to introduce them officially in Dhaka.

Shooting is set to commence after Eid-ul-Adha, and the film is expected to be released by the end of the following year.