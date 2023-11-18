DiCaprio shares Sharon Stone once paid his salary when a studio declined to hire him

Leonardo DiCaprio disclosed that Sharon Stone took the initiative to pay his acting salary in 1995 when the studio rejected him for a movie. During a conversation with E! News, the actor expressed his gratitude, mentioning that he has thanked Stone numerous times for ensuring his inclusion in Sam Raimi's Western drama, "The Quick and the Dead".

In his discussion with E! News, Leonardo mentioned, "She said, 'These are the two actors I want to work with. It's incredible. She's been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I'm very thankful. I've thanked her many times. I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank-you gift, but I cannot thank her enough."

Sharon Stone detailed the exact incident in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, as reported by Insider, "This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition. In my opinion, he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene... The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did."

"The Quick and the Dead" was released a year prior to Leonardo DiCaprio's career-changing role in James Cameron's "Titanic". His latest appearance was in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", where he shared the screen with Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. The film premiered in cinemas on October 20.