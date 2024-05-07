‘Deadbody’ fails to lure audience, exits Star Cineplex in 3 days

Ziaul Roshan starrer "Deadbody" made a swift exit from Star Cineplex just three days after its grand release. Directed by Md Iqbal, the movie stars Omar Sani, Shamol Mawla, Rashed Mamun Apu, and Indian actress Aunweshha Roy, amongst others in pivotal roles. However, despite its promising lineup, the film failed to captivate audiences as expected.

The horror-action film hit the screens on May 3.

"After the release, we had scheduled two shows for the film. But the audience didn't show much interest in it. So now we're discontinuing it," Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager, Media & Marketing, Star Cineplex, shared with The Daily Star.

This sudden decision reflects the lackluster response the movie received from moviegoers, despite its initial buzz.

"Apart from 'Rajkumar', no other local film is attracting audiences. The audience for all Bangali films is minimal," he added.

"Deadbody" was initially slated for release on Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the film hit nearly 40 cinema halls across the country on May 3.