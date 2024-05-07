TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue May 7, 2024 04:29 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:33 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Deadbody’ fails to lure audience, exits Star Cineplex in 3 days

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue May 7, 2024 04:29 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:33 PM
‘Deadbody’ fails to lure audience, exits Star Cineplex in 3 days
Photo: Collected

Ziaul Roshan starrer "Deadbody" made a swift exit from Star Cineplex just three days after its grand release. Directed by Md Iqbal, the movie stars Omar Sani, Shamol Mawla, Rashed Mamun Apu, and Indian actress Aunweshha Roy, amongst others in pivotal roles. However, despite its promising lineup, the film failed to captivate audiences as expected.

The horror-action film hit the screens on May 3.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"After the release, we had scheduled two shows for the film. But the audience didn't show much interest in it. So now we're discontinuing it," Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager, Media & Marketing, Star Cineplex, shared with The Daily Star.

This sudden decision reflects the lackluster response the movie received from moviegoers, despite its initial buzz.

Who is Omar Sani?
Read more

Who is this Omar Sani?

"Apart from 'Rajkumar', no other local film is attracting audiences. The audience for all Bangali films is minimal," he added.

"Deadbody" was initially slated for release on Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the film hit nearly 40 cinema halls across the country on May 3.

Related topic:
bangla film DeadbodyZiaul Roshan deadbodyZiaul RoshanOmar SaniIndian actress Aunweshha RoyShamol Mawla
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shobnom Bubly unveils striking new look for new film  

8m ago
Anam Biswas' 'Virus' to feature Tariq Anam Khan, Shamol Mawla

Anam Biswas' 'Virus' to feature Tariq Anam Khan, Shamol Mawla

9m ago
Rise of antagonists on OTT

Rise of antagonists on OTT

8m ago
Goutam Koiri’s ‘Antonogor’ features star-studded cast

Goutam Koiri’s ‘Antonogor’ features star-studded cast

1y ago

'If we overcome budget issues, we can outshine Bollywood'

8m ago
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

১৬১৯ গুণ বেশি দামে নাট-বল্টু কেনার গল্প

শেষ পর্যন্ত কাস্টমসের সচেতনতায় পণ্য খালাস করতে ব্যর্থ হয়ে বলেছে, ‘ভুল হয়েছে, পণ্যগুলো ভুলবশত আমদানি করা হয়েছে। এটা একটি মানবিক ভুল।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হজ ভিসায় শুধু যাওয়া যাবে মক্কা, মদিনা ও জেদ্দা: সৌদি আরব

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification