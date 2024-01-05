David Tennant to make hosting debut at Baftas

Renowned actor David Tennant, famed for his portrayal of "Doctor Who", is all set to take on the hosting duties for the prestigious Bafta Film Awards for the very first time. The celebrated event, marking the height of the UK's cinematic calendar, is scheduled to take place on February 18 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tennant commented, "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE Bafta Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

Tennant's versatile career spans film, television, and theatre, featuring notable credits like "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", "Good Omens" and "Broadchurch", with his current role portraying Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip expressed delight, saying, "We are ecstatic to announce David Tennant as the 2024 EE Bafta Film Awards host. His widespread admiration amongst British and international audiences, coupled with his warmth, charm, and playful humour, ensures a captivating show for our esteemed guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of viewers tuning in worldwide."

Tennant steps into the role after previous hosts Richard E Grant and Rebel Wilson, signaling Bafta's penchant for refreshing faces each year, in contrast to their historical reliance on Stephen Fry's hosting prowess.

This announcement precedes the unveiling of the Bafta longlists, encompassing all 24 categories, set to be disclosed on January 5. Former Rising Star award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will reveal the final nominations on January 18.

The prestigious Bafta Film Awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. At the same time, international audiences in the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and South Africa can catch it on BritBox International.