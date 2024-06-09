TV & Film
‘Dark World’ joins Eid release race
Photo: Collected

Mustafizur Rahman Manik's "Dark World" is set to release on Eid-ul-Azha. The production house confirmed the release date by unveiling a poster of the film yesterday.

"Dark World" is a crime thriller. The plot revolves around a gang spreading pornographic footage on social media, with the cops striving to dismantle the group. 

The movie stars Munna Khan, Koushani Mukherjee, Deepa Khandakar, and Misha Sawdagar, among others. In addition to acting, Munna Khan also produced the film. 

Mahiya Mahi was set to return to the big screen with "Dark World" after a break. However, she withdrew from the movie after one day of shooting due to issues with the producer and lead actor, Munna Khan. Subsequently, Kolkata actress Koushani Mukherjee took her place.

Left ‘Dark World’ film to preserve my dignity: Mahiya Mahi
A record 11 movies were released last Eid-ul-Fitr, but this Eid-ul-Azha, that number may drop to half. So far, four movies have been announced, including "Dark World". The others are Raihan Rafi's "Toofan", Rashid Polash's "Moyurakkhi", and Mohammad Iqbal's "Revenge".

Related topic:
dark worldkoushaniMunna
