Controversy surrounds 'Toofan’s' production practices, local producers raise concerns

The highly anticipated film "Toofan", starring Shakib Khan and directed by Raihan Rafi, is set for an Eid-ul-Azha release. Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, in collaboration with Chorki and India's SVF, "Toofan" has already generated considerable buzz among the audiences of both Bangladesh and Kolkata, primarily due to its international production elements. Although it is a Bangladeshi film, much of the shooting took place in India, featuring both Bangladeshi and Indian actors.

Recently, concerns have been raised by local producers regarding the financing and production process of the film.

During a press conference held last Tuesday (June 4) at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises, leaders of 19 film-related organisations addressed several issues, including the state of local cinemas, necessary improvements in theatres, and upcoming Eid releases.

In this forum, producers voiced concerns about the financial transparency and production practices of "Toofan".

Producer Arshad Adnan, who previously produced two superhit films, "Rajkumar" and "Priyotoma" with Shakib Khan, remarked, "Social media suggests that 'Toofan' has a budget of BDT 8 to 10 crore. How was this amount managed? Did they obtain clearance from the National Board of Revenue (NBR)? As a producer, I am keen to know how such a budget was approved."

He elaborated further, "Apparently 'Toofan' was made with a budget of BDT 8 to 10 crore, yet they only declared BDT 60 to 80 lakhs to the NBR. There are certain regulations for working abroad. Payments for Shakib Khan and Chanchal Chowdhury were reportedly made in Bangladesh."

"Can an entire film be produced with just BDT 60 lakhs, which got finished in such a short period working in three shifts? This calls for scrutiny. SVF is entering the same crossroads as Himanshu Dhanuka when he entered Bangladesh. They will operate in Bangladesh but not domestically. The entire production process will take place in Kolkata and other locations in India, leading to unemployment for our local artisans," Adnan said, pressing home his concerns.

Khorshed Alam Khosru, the coordinator of the 19 film organisations, added, "Claiming to be a Bangladeshi film, most of the work, including shooting, is done in India with only a few of our actors involved. Such practices could eventually lead to the collapse of our film industry. We need a strong movement against this."

In response to these allegations, Shahriar Shakil, head of Alpha-i Studios and producer of "Toofan", clarified, "Firstly, let me remind everyone that 'Toofan' is not a joint production. It is a Bangladeshi film produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, with Chorki as the digital partner and SVF as the international distribution. We have adhered to all regulations set by the Ministry of Information, NBR, and the censor board. That's why we received the censor clearance."

Addressing the accusations further, Shakil said, "There have been numerous comments about this film before, which we did not take seriously. The current questions seem to be deliberately aimed at creating controversy. If anyone has doubts, they can verify with the Ministry of Information and NBR. I believe there's a lack of information on their part. They could have asked us directly instead of making unfounded statements to hinder the film's release."

Shakil emphasised the importance of collaboration in the industry, "We need to work together to elevate this industry. It's crucial to cultivate a culture of cooperation rather than conflict. Misusing power to create obstacles is the saddest part."

"Toofan" is based on the life of a gangster from 1990s Dhaka, starring Shakib Khan as its lead. The film also stars Mimi Chakraborty, Chanchal Chowdhury, Masuma Rahman Nabila, and Misha Swadagar, among others.