Cody Rhodes finishes the story, wins WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania

WWE's WrestleMania 40 has finished on a high note, as Cody Rhodes has beaten Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, after failing at last year's event to do so.

Cody finally hit his finisher, the Cross Rhodes, three times after run ins by members of The Bloodline and wrestling legends like John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker.

The wrestler has finished his fabled 'story', after leaving WWE mired by a bad 'Stardust' gimmick and creative issues, going around the world's wrestling promotions to up his stock and gain experience.

For over two years, Cody Rhodes has been the top babyface in WWE, beating challengers like Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Solo Sikoa and more. He is the son of Dusty Rhodes, considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

After his historic win tonight, members of the locker room came out to congratulating him, ecstatic after the decline of Roman's "Bloodline" faction.