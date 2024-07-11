TV & Film
Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:28 PM

Chashi Alam becomes father to beautiful boy

Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:16 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:28 PM
Chashi Alam becomes father to beautiful boy
Photo: Collected

Everybody's favourite 'Habu bhai' of "Bachelor Point" has officially become a father in real life. Chashi Alam and his wife Tultul have become parents to a beautiful baby who came into this world on Wednesday night. 

Chashi Alam confirmed the news of the birth of his son to a local media. He said, "Last night, my wife had a normal delivery at a hospital. We have decided to give him a primary name as Nur Farishta."

Chashi Alam becomes father to beautiful boy
Photo: Collected

The "Bachelor Point" actor also revealed the true meaning of his name which translates to "light of angels (fereshta)". However, they will come up with a permanent name after the Aqiqah of his child. 

The actor also cleared up the misconception regarding the confusion regarding his child. "Many people are assuming that I have become the father of a baby girl. It's not true. Tutul and I have welcomed a baby boy in our life."

Chashi Alam also revealed that both the mother and son are doing well right now. If everything stays well, then they will soon be able to go home. 

Last year, Chashi Alam got married to his wife, hosting a small reception with their close family and friends. 

My wife calls me 'Habu bhai': Chashi Alam
My wife calls me 'Habu bhai': Chashi Alam

Chashi Alam rose to fame with the drama "Bachelor Point," directed by Kajal Arefin Ome. The actor enjoys a massive fandom where his fans call him as his popular character Habu bhai. 

push notification