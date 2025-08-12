Channing Tatum, Rebecca Wang join ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ English dub cast

Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang have been announced as the latest additions to the English dub cast of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle", voicing the characters Keizo and Koyuki respectively. The news was confirmed by Mitchel Berger, executive VP of global commerce, who also revealed the full English dub lineup.

Tatum's connection to the Demon Slayer franchise began through his daughter, Everly. The actor attended the New York premiere of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training" in February last year, where he sported a green-and-black checkered sweatshirt inspired by protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, while Everly dressed as fan-favorite character Shinobu Kocho.

"We are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of Demon Slayer and anime through watching the series with his daughter, along with Rebecca Wang as the English voices of Keizo and Koyuki," Berger said.

Tatum is no stranger to voice acting, having previously voiced Superman in "The Lego Movie" franchise and Migo in Smallfoot.

The returning English voice cast for "Infinity Castle" includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho. Berger praised the ensemble, noting their "iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and the popularity of the franchise."