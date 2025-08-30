Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac, and Zazie Beetz to lead crime drama ‘Kockroach’

Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac, and Zazie Beetz are joining forces for "Kockroach", an upcoming crime drama based on a novel with the same name by William Lashner, who published it under the pseudonym Tyler Knox.

The story is about a mysterious outsider who reinvents himself as a larger-than-life crime boss, blending psychological tension with the grit of underworld noir.

The project will be directed by Matt Ross, the filmmaker behind "Captain Fantastic", with the screenplay written by Jonathan Ames, creator of "Bored to Death". Production will be led by Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance Productions, known for "American Sniper".

Principal photography is expected to begin in January 2026 in Australia, with Black Bear handling international rights and CAA Media Finance, along with Range Select representing US sales. The film will be presented to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next week, where anticipation is already high.

For Tatum, "Kockroach" comes amid a busy festival season. He will also attend TIFF for the premiere of Derek Cianfrance's "Roofman", where he is set to receive the Performer Award, and has recently completed work on Marvel Studios and Disney's "Avengers: Doomsday".

The actor's career has spanned both blockbusters and critically acclaimed projects, including the "Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" franchises, "Foxcatcher", "Dear John", and "The Vow".

Oscar Isaac will appear next in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of "Frankenstein", which is set to debut at the Venice International Film Festival before heading to Toronto. Over the years, his filmography has included acclaimed projects such as "Ex Machina", "Dune", "Inside Llewyn Davis", and the recent "Star Wars" trilogy.

Zazie Beetz, an Emmy nominee widely recognised for her performance in FX's acclaimed series "Atlanta", has also built a strong career in film with roles in "Deadpool 2", "Joker", and "The Harder They Fall". Her upcoming project is an Apple TV+ series, where she stars opposite Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham, inspired by the crime novels of Lars Kepler.

With "Kockroach's" powerhouse cast and a creative team celebrated for both literary adaptation and cinematic depth, "Kockroach" is positioning itself as one of the most anticipated crime dramas in development.