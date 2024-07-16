Celebrities voice support for quota reform amid violent clashes

In response to a series of peaceful student protests, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists allegedly attacked quota reform movement protesters at Dhaka University on July 15, resulting in fierce clashes and at least 300 injuries, including female students and BCL members.

Students from other public universities, including Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Eden Mohila College, were also attacked during their protests.

Photo: Star

In light of these significant attacks, several television and movie stars took to Facebook to express their views on the quota reform movement.

Actor Rawnak Hasan, general secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh, stated, "Quota reform is surely possible. The quota for freedom fighters and their children will naturally become ineffective in a few years. There should be a minimum honorary quota from the state for our valiant freedom fighters."

He further commented, "A minimum honorary quota is necessary, but the way this movement of thousands of students has been directed clearly indicates who the masterminds are."

Director Ashfaque Nipun shared a photo of two female students being beaten during the attacks at Dhaka University and wrote, "Stand by the students."

Director Mishuk Moni, known for the film "Deyaler Desh," posted on Facebook, "These scenes bring immense sorrow to the city. Opposing freedom fighters is not the same as opposing the freedom fighters' quota. In this country, speaking against the government labels you a traitor. Criticising any government official's corruption also makes you a traitor. Participating in a movement for rightful demands makes you a traitor."

Mishuk added, "Today, BCL activists, wearing helmets and armed with sticks, injured students in the quota reform movement. Why? The government could have sent representatives to negotiate with the students."

Popular YouTuber, content creator, and actor Salman Mohammad Muqtadir has shown his support for the protesting students and has been actively voicing his stance on social media over the past few days.

Photo: Star

This morning, Muqtadir posted on Facebook, offering assistance to students who had been attacked or were unable to return to their dormitories.

Muqtadir stated, "If there are any students who have been attacked or cannot enter their halls, I will try to manage accommodation for you. Although it's impossible to filter through thousands of messages, reach out to me through mutual friends if needed. I'm sorry if this is not enough, but it's the best I can do right now."

He added, "If you need a place to stay or require medical assistance, I am here for you. I've just seen some videos where students are being denied entry to their halls."