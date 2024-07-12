Quota protests heat up as govt mulls hard line

Students break through a police barricade in the capital’s Shahbagh around 5:30pm yesterday during a demonstration demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs. Students from different public universities and colleges have been staging protests across the country since July 1. Photo: Palash Khan

Ignoring ministers' calls to step back and police warnings, anti-quota protesters yesterday broke barricades on roads and went ahead with their "Bangla Blockade", leading to a face-off with law enforcers.

Sporadic incidents of clashes and chases were reported in two districts during the four-hour-long blockade that left at least 20 students injured in Cumilla and Chattogram.

The students said they would continue their demonstrations until parliament enacts a law to reform the quota system, keeping five percent quota for underprivileged communities.

"They [students] are educated and intelligent. Why would they go against the state? ..." — Asaduzzaman Khan Home Minister

They said they would bring out processions and hold rallies in all educational institutions across the country at 4:00pm today, said Nahid Islam, a key organiser of the anti-quota movement.

Students of public universities and colleges along with jobseekers have been demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs for the last 11 days. They occupied key city intersections, major highways, and rail lines.

There were no obstructions from law enforcement agencies during their agitations until yesterday.

However, police yesterday announced that they would take legal action if the protesters continued to block roads and cause public sufferings as the Supreme Court "directed to maintain status-quo in respect of subject matter".

Around the same time the police made the announcement, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain in a press briefing at Dhaka University said Chhatra League was ready to face those trying to use the movement to gain political mileage.

Police yesterday mobilised additional forces and kept riot cars and water cannons in Shahbagh and some key intersections in Dhaka.

Police try to take away the banner of a students’ procession demanding reforms to quota system in government jobs in Tigerpass area of Chattogram city yesterday. Photo: Star, collected

Law enforcers placed barricades at Shahbagh intersection, but several thousand students coming from the Dhaka University end forced through it around 5:00pm.

The law enforcers, however, surrounded them and did not let them go beyond the Birdem Hospital which sparked a tussle. The students chanted "bhua" (fake) towards the police and eventually took position at Shahbagh intersection.

Somoy TV reporter Twoha Khan Tamim and cameraperson Prince Arefin were attacked at Shahbagh, the media outlet reported.

Another group of demonstrators, mostly from Dhaka College and Eden Mohila College, marched towards Shahbagh but were halted by police in New Market area.

They held a brief rally in front of the Dhaka College and vowed to continue with their demonstrations.

A section of Jagannath University students joined the protesters at Shahbagh after breaking the lock on the university main gate.

During their march towards Shahbagh, police attempted to stop them at Shankhari Bazar, in front of the CMM Court, and at Tantibazar, but failed.

Police trying to stop students of Comilla University from going out of their campus and blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Photo: Star, collected

CLASHES

In Cumilla, at least 10 students, including journalists Anon and Sourav of Comilla University, were injured as police charged truncheons on protesters.

"Of the injured, six were released after treatment at the Cumilla General Hospital while the rest were undergoing treatment there," Fazle Rabbi, director of CGH, told The Daily Star.

According to locals and witnesses, the protesters were chanting slogans against the police in Ansar Camp area near the university. Police charged truncheons to disperse them and the students retaliated by throwing brick chunks at police.

Police, later, fired tear gas shells, resulting in injuries, they said.

Nazmul Hasan, additional superintendent of police in Cumilla, said the police were there to save lives and properties.

In Chattogram city, at least five people were hurt in two clashes between the police and the protesters in Gate No-2 and Tigerpass areas.

Police charged truncheons on the agitators at Tigerpass around 4:40pm as the protesters tried to march defying police barricades. Police used truncheons again when the protesters reached Gate No-2 area around 5:00pm.

Afterwards, the students blocked the gate area until 7:30pm.

Students get on a riot car, after forcing their way through a police barricade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital. Photo: Star, collected

CROSSING THE LINE

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the students were crossing the line.

Asked if the government would take action if the students did not withdraw their protest programmes, the home minister, during a press conference, said, "They are educated and intelligent. Why would they go against the state? They should observe the situation and return."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the students to go back to their educational institutions and stop their agitation that causes public sufferings.

The government must take legal actions if anyone tries to capitalise on the emotions of students and attempts to create anarchy, he said.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) KH Mahid Uddin yesterday said they would take legal action if quota protesters continued to block roads.

There is no logic behind the movement after the Supreme Court issued a status quo order, he said urging the students to respect the law and the SC.

"The Dhaka Metropolitan Police are not only for them [students]. We are accountable to the city dwellers too," he said.

GO BACK TO CLASSROOMS

The University Grants Commission issued a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities and asked them to take necessary measures to bring the anti-quota demonstrators back to classrooms and create an environment conducive to education.

It said the students should return to their educational institutions and resume studies.

"If the protesting students wish, they can present their arguments to the court through their lawyer. The court would consider it … ," it said.