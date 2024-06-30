Cautious Shajal is now more selective in his work

Shajal Noor has completed working on a new film, titled "Ritukamini". Directed by Zahid Hossain, the project's shooting took place in locations like Gazipur, Kaliganj, and Dhaka. The film also features Adhora Khan opposite Shajal.

"I have portrayed a hooligan in this film, and it was a unique experience in my career. I have been preparing for this character for a long time," said the actor. "Although it is an extremely entertaining film, it contains a social message. I am grateful to the director for making me a part of the project."

Another film featuring the actor, based on the Liberation War of Bangladesh, "Shubornobhumi", directed by the same filmmaker, awaits release.

Once a busy artiste on the small screens, Shajal now prefers to be selective in choosing his roles. He wants to focus on working more on the silver screen. "I give priority to the character and story while choosing a project," he asserted. "People have showered me immense love for my small screen roles. I have never discriminated between television and film -- it is just that I am now being more careful about the roles that I am playing."

Shajal began his career two decades ago as a model and anchor. After many years, he co-hosted the Eid programme "Panch Phoron" with actress Sarika Subrin.

"I would like to express my gratitude towards the renowned host and television personality Hanif Sanket, who encouraged me to do the programme. I absolutely enjoyed the show," said the actor.