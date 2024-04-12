Eid lies in the heart of Old Dhaka: Shajal

Shajal Noor cherishes childhood memories of celebrating Eid. Born and brought up in Old Dhaka, the actor enjoys the rich traditions of his town

"Being from Dhaka, the essence of Eid for me lies in the heart of Old Dhaka. The memories of Eid are synonymous with the vibrant celebrations of my grandfather's home and the rich traditions of my hometown. As a child, I experienced the beauty of Eid in its truest form. The entire neighbourhood would come alive with festivities, adorned with colourful decorations embellishing every corner. It was in this atmosphere that I truly felt the spirit of Eid in Old Dhaka, and those memories remain deeply ingrained in my mind.

On Eid day, if I looked around, I used to find a sense of peace enveloping everything. After Eid prayers, I would ponder over which households to visit and the number of people I would meet during those visits. I loved the many warm greetings I would receive — these were the simple yet special concerns of my childhood Eid.

Considering I am an adult now, my responsibilities have multiplied, but the happiness and serenity of the past Eid celebrations remain intertwined with my life, serving as a source of comfort and nostalgia amidst the hubbub of adulthood."