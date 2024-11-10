‘Can’t solely rely on acting anymore’

In times of national crisis, Bangladesh's entertainment industry is often among the hardest hit. From artistes to crew members, everyone faces hardship due to a lack of work and opportunities. Actor Ziaul Roshan has recently expressed concerns about the struggle to maintain a stable livelihood in such uncertain times, highlighting the challenges when work for artistes dries up.

"For many, it becomes increasingly difficult to uphold their usual standards of living," revealing the broader impact a crisis can have on those in the entertainment sector, he shared with The Daily Star.

One of the shining stars of his generation, Roshan made his debut in 2016 with Wazed Ali Sumon's "Rokto," where he starred alongside Pori Moni. Since then, he has featured in numerous films, including Shamim Ahmed Roni's "Dhyatteriki" (2017), sharing the screen with Nusraat Faria and Arifin Shuvoo, and Kamaleshwar Mukherjee's Indian Bengali film "Cockpit" (2017), where he appeared opposite Tollywood actor Dev.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

He went on to star in Indian director Raja Chanda's "Beporowa" (2019), alongside Eamin Haque Bobby, Iftekhar Shuvo's "Mukhosh" (2021) with Mosharraf Karim, Dipankar Dipon's "Operation Sundarbans" (2022), and Nader Chowdhury's "Jinn" (2023), starring opposite Puja Chery, among many other projects. In addition to his film career, Roshan has also worked on several OTT productions.

Despite his busy schedule in normal times, Roshan is now cautious to make acting his sole profession, as the entertainment industry faces a downturn. He is now considering other options to secure a livelihood.

He shared, "During the Covid pandemic, we faced a similar situation. For at least two years, we had to wait for new projects, sitting idle and hoping things would return to normal. In such circumstances, it becomes difficult to maintain our living standards. As artistes, we must uphold a certain image, and maintaining such a lifestyle is expensive, especially when the audience expects it. At the same time, why should our families suffer?"

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Roshan continued, "Whenever there's a crisis, the media industry also takes the hit for it. With the recent political shifts, productions have again reduced. Every two or three years, pressure mounts on the media industry, and those of us who relied solely on acting as a profession find ourselves cornered."

He explained that good projects often take a long time to complete, and in the past, he has been a victim of this, with some of his feature projects being halted due to the pandemic. Now, with the current uncertainty in the nation and a lack of investors, there are no new projects.

Regarding his decision to venture into business, the actor added, "I can't rely solely on acting anymore; I need to secure a good future for my family. So, I've decided to explore other avenues, alongside acting, and have chosen to start a new startup."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When asked about his plans, he replied, "For now, I'm in the early stages of figuring out what market I can pursue. I'm not even sure if it will be related to the media industry, but I promise I'll share it with everyone once the planning is complete."

On November 8 the actor celebrated his birthday. He has been spending the day with his family and shared that, despite the tumultuous situation in his profession, he feels blessed personally, enjoying time with his loving wife and two children.

Some of his completed projects are yet to see the light, which includes "Jamdani," "Pulsirat" and "Makeup."

He has also worked in the Deepto Play web-film "Hide and Seek," directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime, alongside Prarthana Fardin Dighi, and Tanjin Tisha. This film also awaits release.