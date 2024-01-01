‘Can we celebrate without hurting others?’: Farooki on fireworks

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had previously issued instructions against flying lanterns and setting off firecrackers in Dhaka city during the New Year's celebrations. However, despite the instructions, yesterday (December 31) after 11:00 pm, lights began flashing across the Dhaka sky, indicating that the directive was not adhered to. Many residents around the capital were disturbed by the deafening noise and the vibrant fireworks display. Numerous individuals expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, with producer Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also sharing a post expressing his displeasure.

Farooki stated on Facebook that he is not against celebrating the festival but offered advice on how to do so considerately. He wrote, "Given the presence of small children, elderly individuals, patients, animals, and birds in the city during the festivities, can we find a way to celebrate that takes them into consideration? Okay, I have a suggestion."

He further stated, "Can we designate three specific areas in the city for celebration without turning the city into a war zone? Places where people can gather to celebrate. We don't have a location like the Sydney Harbor Bridge; all our places are residential. Therefore, both the timing and location need to be carefully considered!"

He also suggested that any loud activities should be limited to a specific time frame. By doing so, residents in buildings around designated areas will be aware of when such noise may occur and can make preparations accordingly. He pointed out the disturbance experienced throughout the night, stating, "Such a terrible commotion continued even after 2:00 am!"

Farooki concluded by stating, "When we stand on a roof, we don't take a whole brick from there and throw it outside! Because we think it might fall on someone walking by, there might be an accident. This should be the characteristic of people. It should be a basic human thing to think whether my actions can harm others. Happy New Year to all, even those who were keeping my daughter in terror yesterday!"