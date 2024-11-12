Farooki vows to bring visible changes to the cultural sector

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the newly appointed Cultural Adviser, officially assumed his role at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs yesterday, outlining his ambitious vision to transform Bangladesh's cultural landscape. In his first press briefing, Farooki laid out his plans for both short and long-term changes, focusing on collaboration and making the most of his team of accomplished cultural leaders.

Farooki, a renowned filmmaker, acknowledged the longstanding neglect of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. "Let's not hide the fact—everyone knows the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has long been neglected. The budget for this sector is always limited. But my advantage is that I have an incredible team. Mohammad Azam is at the Bangla Academy, and he's a brand! I have been following his work for a long time."

"At the Nazrul Institute, we have Shibli bhai (Latiful Islam Shibli), who was our childhood hero, and all loved his songs. At the Shilpakala Academy, we've got Syed Jamil Ahmed. I always say, that when it comes to the history of theatre in Bangladesh, Jamil Ahmed stands in a league of his own! No disrespect to others, but Jamil Ahmed is truly exceptional. Then we have Afsana Apa (Afsana Begum) at the National Book Centre, a great writer herself. My strength is the brilliant team around me."

He intends to begin by assessing the ministry's financial standing. "I want to sit down with everyone to understand the real situation regarding funding. How much is spent on salaries, how much goes into development projects, and how much is allocated for training?" Farooki plans to request proposals from all heads of the cultural academies, challenging them to present plans for "visible changes within the next three months."

In his vision for the year ahead, Farooki emphasised the need to dream big. "Some things will fit within the budget, and others won't. I'll present them to the Chief Adviser. If he deems them important, I'm confident we can implement them," he explained. Farooki has already discussed his ideas with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, receiving assurances of support for his initiatives.

Farooki also highlighted the critical role films will play in shaping Bangladesh's cultural narrative, despite the current challenges in the film industry. "The new narrative of Bangladesh we want to construct isn't possible without films," he remarked, stressing that cinema must be a focal point in the Ministry's plans.

The filmmaker took his oath as an adviser on Sunday (November 10), at Bangabhaban, marking a significant shift in his career. Farooki, who never envisioned himself in a government role, admitted the opportunity to work alongside Prof Yunus was irresistible. "I never imagined myself in any position of power. But working alongside Professor Yunus was too tempting to resist," he said.

Rumours about Farooki's appointment had been circulating since Sunday afternoon, along with news that two others—SK Bashir Uddin, managing director of Akij-Bashir Group, and Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the Chief Adviser—would also join the interim government as advisers. These rumours were confirmed by the evening, and Farooki received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from colleagues across the film and television industries.

Farooki also took the opportunity to address accusations and controversies surrounding himself, including claims of political bias. In response to BNP leader Major (Retd) Hafiz's comment, he expressed respect for the former military officer while dismissing online propaganda. "I respect Hafiz Saheb... He's been misled by online propaganda," Farooki said, urging people to judge him by his body of work rather than rumours.

Farooki went on to challenge accusations of being a "fascist sympathiser." Citing a 2015 article he wrote, "Kintu O Jodir Khoje" (In Search of Buts and Ifs) he revealed that it led to scrutiny from the authorities. However, he made it clear that his positions stem from principle, not opportunism. "I've always opposed fascism out of principle, not to gain this position," he said, adding that he remains an independent voice, unaffiliated with any political party.

Reflecting on his legacy, Farooki stated, "When I die, no one will remember me as a minister. They'll remember me as a filmmaker. Alhamdulillah, I have my own identity, and I'm content with that."

In his 25-year-long career, Farooki has directed critically acclaimed films and TV dramas, including "Bachelor," "Made in Bangladesh," "Third Person Singular Number," "Television," and "Doob." He is also the founder of the production house Chabial, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's modern entertainment industry.