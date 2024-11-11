Farooki calls for constructive criticism after taking oath as adviser

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, newly appointed as an adviser to the interim government, took his oath at Bangabhaban around 7:30pm on Sunday.

Farooki, renowned for his critically acclaimed films and television dramas, has been entrusted with overseeing the Cultural Affairs Ministry.

The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, with Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid officiating the event at Darbar Hall, Bangabhaban, in the presence of the chief adviser, senior officials, and dignitaries.

In his initial remarks after the ceremony, Farooki made an open call to the public, stating, "If I make a mistake anywhere, I hope you will point it out. I will gladly accept it with an open heart."

Reflecting on his unexpected appointment, the filmmaker expressed, "This is an unimaginable experience for me. I never envisioned myself sitting in any official position or holding any title. But being in the company of someone like Professor Yunus is very tempting, and it was hard to say no."

Farooki also shared his hopes for the future, adding, "I sincerely hope that during my tenure, however brief it may be, I can bring about some meaningful changes. If I can manage that, I'll know that the purpose for which I took on this responsibility has been fulfilled."

Known for his impactful works like "Television" and "Doob - No Bed of Roses," the filmmaker has long been an outspoken advocate for social change and a supporter of the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that toppled the former Awami League-led government.

Along with Farooki, two other advisers were sworn in during the ceremony—SK Bashir Uddin, managing director of Akij-Bashir Group, and Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

With their inclusion, the interim government now consists of 24 advisers.